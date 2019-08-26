current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: August 26th, 2019
Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours
- Former finance minister was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full state honours.
- Jaitley had died at the age of 66 at AIIMS on August 24th after a prolonged illness.
- Jaitley was the finance minister in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2019, and briefly held the defence portfolio in 2017.
PV Sindhu becomes first Indian gold medalist in Badminton World Championship
- She beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 to clinch the women’s singles title at the 2019 BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.
- This is third time Sindhu had reached the finals of the championship.
- Sindhu dedicated her medal to her mother Vijaya, who was celebrating her birthday.
France advises US to partially lift oil embargo on Iran at G7 meeting
- French President Macron suggested at the summit hat the United States partially lift oil embargo on Iran in exchange for Tehran’s full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal agreement.
- President Trump of the US said he had not discussed the suggestion with Macron.
- Trump had pulled the country out of the multilateral agreement in May 2018.
- The G-7 members had agreed to help countries affected by the Amazon forest fires during the summit.
Rahul Gandhi criticises current situation in J&K
- A delegation of opposition leaders including Gandhi was sent back from Srinagar airport on August 24th.
- The order that had restricted the entry of the leaders claimed the delegation intended to organise a protest in Srinagar, and said they were restricted from holding any meeting.
- Governor Satya Pal Malik had invited Gandhi to visit the state earlier this month to understand the situation there.