ISRO’s new centre Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) has released a recruitment notification for various positions application process for which is ongoing. All the interested candidates can access the detailed notification of the recruitment drive at the official website, apps.isac.gov.in. The link to apply for the positions is available in the notification.

A total of 86 vacancies will be filled through this drive, of which 39 positions are for Technician-B, 12 for Draughtsman, and 35 for Technician Assistant positions. The qualification for these positions range from ITI to Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. The candidates must be between the age range of 18 to 35 years with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

The candidates have to go through a written test and a skill test before getting selected for the position. All the candidates will be screened based on the academic performance and other parameters before being called for the tests, and the written test will be held in Bengaluru.

The candidates can access the official notification of the recruitment drive in this direct link, which will have more details on the selection process, application process, vacancy details, reservation policy, approximate gross emoluments among others. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is September 13th, 2019.