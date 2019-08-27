Delhi University (DU) released the 8th round of cut-offs on Monday, August 26th. Most of the seats that are yet to be filled are from the reserved category.

Hindustan Times reports that “63.9% seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) and 52.2% seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) are still lying vacant.”

The report also added that “Besides, 20% seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 16% seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) are yet to be filled.”

Apart from reserved seats, some seats in general category popular courses are still available which includes Kirori Mal College, SRCC, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, and Daulat Ram College. Cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics for SRCC stands at 97.72%, BA (Hons) English cut-off for Gargi College stands at 95%, 95.75% for Kirori Mal and 95.25 for Ramjas.

Candidates can access the cut-off list in these direct links for Science, Arts and Commerce, and BA (Prog).

Our of the overall 6779 seats reserved for EWS category, only around 2400 seats have yet been filled. For ST category, out of the 5084 seats available 2426 seats have been filled and out of 10,169 seats reserved for SC 8533 have been filled, added the report.