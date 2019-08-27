Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the DCET 2019 Mock Allotment result on August 26th, 2019. Candidates can check the allotment result at the official website, cetonline,karnataka.gov.in/kea

The notification released along with the allotment result stated candidates can make changes, reorder, delete, and add to their choices of courses/colleges as per their preference before the last date prescribed.

Candidates are not supposed to assume that Mock results are a real allotment and are advised to wait for the final allotment result. The notification can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the DCET 2019 Mock Allotment result in this direct link. The link seems to be broken for now; however, candidates are advised to be patient and to check it after some time.

KEA had declared the DCET 2019 result on August 18th. DCET is conducted for admissions to 2nd Year Engineering Courses/ 1st year Architecture Course under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Engineering Colleges. The DCET 2019 examination was conducted on July 21st, 2019.

How to access the DCET 2019 Mock Allotment Result: