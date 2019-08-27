Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the admit card for the examination that is being conducted for the recruitment of 2019 Assistant Programmer (CAP19) on August 26th.

Apart from the admit card, the Board also declared the final result for the FNMD18 recruitment on the same day.

Candidates can get download the admit card for the CAP19 and result for the FNMD18 at PEB’s official website, vyapam,cgstate.gov.in.

The notification for CAP19 admit card stated that the candidates need to download the admit card on or before September 1st, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 3rd from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm.

The notification for the FNMD18 stated can be accessed in this link. The exam was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 and the model answer key was released on February 4th, 2019, and now the result has been published.

Candidates can download the admit card for the CAP19 from this direct link. The FNMD18 result is available in this direct link.

Candidates can also download the relevant information from the official website and click on the relevant tab (Admit Card/Result) and click on the relevant link and feeding the log-in information to access.