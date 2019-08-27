Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSSC) has invited application for 424 Assistant Professor positions for Medical Education Department, UP (Allopathy) on August 26th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for the positions at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The vacancies are divided into 38 specialties of which most number of positions are open for Anesthesiology with 37 positions followed by 31 in General Surgery, 27 in General Medicine and 26 in Radiodiagnosis. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is September 26th, 2019.

The candidate must be between the ages of 26 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories. The qualification for each position is different; however, MD/MS is the minimum qualification depending up on the specalty.

The candidates will be screened initially and called for an interview based on the application. However, if the number of applications is large, the Commission might conduct a screening test based on which the candidates will be called for an interview round.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification for the vacancy details and breakdown, eligibility, qualification, reservation policy, selection process, application process among others which is available at the recruitment page in the official website or in this direct link.

How to apply for UPPSC MD Asst Professor position: