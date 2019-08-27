Staff Selection Commission, after multiple postponements, has finally released the recruitment notification for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India today, August 27th, 2019. The release date for the notification had been postponed twice and now it has been released at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive at the official website and the last day to apply to participate in the examination is September 26th. The last day to pay the fees online or generate a challan for offline payment is September 28th and the last day to pay the fees offline is September 30th. The paper I exam is set to be conducted on November 26th.

The number of vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted has not been decided yet. The notification states that “they will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission.”

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 30 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The qualification for each position is different and candidates are advised to check the official notification for details.

Paper 1 scheduled to be conducted on November 26th will consist Computer-Based, Objective type questions for 200 marks and for 2 hours’ duration, which will test candidates on General Hindi and General English. The Paper II will be a descriptive type exam for 200 marks and for 2 hours consisting Translation and Essays.

How to apply for SSC JHT 2019 examination:

Visit the SSC official website. Candidates who do not have a log-in ID need to register first at the SSC website by click on ‘New User? Register Now’ link. Once registered, click on the ‘Apply button on the home page and under the JHT tab, click on the ‘Apply’ button against the 2019 advertisement. Fulfill the application process and submit the application and take a print out for future reference.



The official notification available under the ‘Latest News’ section of the website has more details on the eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, application process, reservation policy, important dates among others. The official notification can also be accessed in this link.