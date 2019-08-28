Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) declared multiple results on August 27th, 2019. The exams for which the results were declared include Group-C Services (Pre) Exam 2019 - Sub Inspector State Excise Post (Desk 13-B), Group-C Services (Pre) Exam 2019 - Tax Assistant Post (Desk 13-B), and Group-C Services (Pre) Exam 2019 - Clerk-Typist (Marathi and English) Post (Desk 13-B).

All the above-mentioned preliminary exam results for Group C Services can be accessed at MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 808 candidates were declared successful for the Sub Inspector State Excise Post Preliminary exam. For the Tax Assistant Post and Clerk-Typist preliminary exam, a total number of 2957 and 3608 candidates were declared successful, respectively.

Candidates can access the result for various exams in these direct links:

Candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to participate in the Main exam for the Group C recruitment for various positions. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 1st to October 6th, 2019.

The announcement regarding the result and the Main exams can be accessed at the official website of the MPSC under the ‘Lastest Update’ section along with the result PDF.