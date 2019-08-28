Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam has declared the results for various 2019 nursing entrance examination on August 27th. Candidates who had appeared for the 2019 GNTST and 2019 PNST entrance exams can check the result at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The examination for the General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST) and Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2019 was conducted on July 7th and 8th and now the result has been declared. The details of the counselling process for admissions based on the result will be announced soon.

Candidates can access the MP 2019 GNTST and PNST exam results in this direct link.

The PNST and GNTST exams are conducted for admissions to BSc Nursing (4-year course) and General Nursing and Midwifery (3-year course) in PH and FW Government-run institutions in the state. The exam is open just for female candidates.

How to access MP 2019 GNTST and PNST results: