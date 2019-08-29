CGBSE 2019 D.El.Ed 1st and 2nd year results declared at cgbse.nic.in; check for direct links
Chhattishgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2019 1st and 2nd year examination result today, August 29th.
All the candidates can check the result at the official website, cgbse.nic.in.
The result for both the old and new courses have been declared at the official and are now available for candidates to check.
The direct links to check the result are as follows:
- D.El.Ed First Year - New Course
- D.El.Ed First year - Old Course
- D.El.Ed Second Year - New Course
- D.El.Ed Second Year - Old Course
CGBSE had conducted the D.El.Ed 2019 first and second year examination on June 7th, according to various reports, and now the results have been declared in around 2-1/2 months’ time.
How to check CG D.El.Ed 2019 result:
- Visit the CGBSE official website.
- The links for the results are available on the home page under ‘Notice Board (Suchna Patal)“ section. Click on the relevant link.
- Enter the roll number and captcha code and submit.
- The result will be available which can be printed out if needed.