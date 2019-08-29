Chhattishgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2019 1st and 2nd year examination result today, August 29th.

All the candidates can check the result at the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

The result for both the old and new courses have been declared at the official and are now available for candidates to check.

The direct links to check the result are as follows:

CGBSE had conducted the D.El.Ed 2019 first and second year examination on June 7th, according to various reports, and now the results have been declared in around 2-1/2 months’ time.

How to check CG D.El.Ed 2019 result: