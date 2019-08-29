Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result the CRP RRB-VII Office Assistant and Officer Scale I Preliminary examination result today, August 29th a few minutes ago. The candidates can access the result at the official website, ibps.in.

The link to check the result is available in this direct link. Candidates can click on the link and click on the relevant result link to check the result. The direct links to check the result are as follows:

The online application process for IBPS RRB VIII recruitment began since June 18th and went on till July 4th at the IBPS website - ibps.in. There are around 7,401 advertised vacancies for multiple positions, which includes Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, II, and III. The preliminary exam is only for the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I positions.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VII Office Assistant and Officer Scale I prelim result

Visit the IBPS website. Click on the sliding ticker to check the result for the relevant exam at the top. The recruitment page will open which will have links to check the relevant result. Click on the link. The new page will have details on how to check the result.



The candidates who clear this exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam of the recruitment drive. Officer Scale I candidates will have to go through the written exam along with Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III candidates and then an interview round. The Main exam round for the Office Assistant candidate is the last round of the recruitment process.

The preliminary examination for Officer Scale I position was conducted on August 3rd, 4th, and 11th, while for the Office Assistant post exams was conducted on August 17th, 18th, and 25th. The Main exam for the Officer Scale I, II and III positions will be conducted on September 22nd and 29th.