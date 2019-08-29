Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared KTET June 2019 result today, August 29th. All the candidates can access the KTET June 2019 result at the official websites, ktet.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. There are four categories for the KTET exam and result for all the categories have been declared.

Candidates can access the KTET June 2019 result in this direct link.

KTET Category I and II exam was conducted on June 22nd from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. The Category III and IV will be conducted on June 29th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively.

How to check KTET June 2019 result:

Visit the official KTET 2019 website or Pareeksha Bhawavn website,

Click on the link to check the KTET June 2019 result.

A new page will open where candidates need to select the Category, and enter the registraion number and Date of Brith and click on ‘Check Results’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The KTET exam for Category I is for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.