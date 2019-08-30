Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority. Any Indian resident, irrespective of age and gender, may voluntarily enrol to obtain Aadhaar number. Aadhaar card serves as a valid ID proof and address proof.

Individuals willing to enrol have to provide demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost. An individual needs to enrol for Aadhaar only once.

How to apply for an Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Locate an enrolment centreThe first step is to locate an Aadhaar Enrolment Center or Update centre nearest to your house. Use the link to search for an enrolment centre using your PIN code. Carry valid documents for address proof.

Step 2: Book an appointmentFor fresh enrolment or to update your Aadhaar data you can book an online appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step 3: Submit valid documents and biometric detailsOn the day of the appointment, fill the enrolment form and submit it along with an identity proof and an address proof. This will be followed by your fingerprint and iris scan at the enrolment centre. A photograph of the applicant will also be taken for the records. After the procedure is complete, a 14 digit enrolment number will be provided to the applicant. Collect the acknowledgment slip from the Aadhaar enrolment centre to assist you in tracking the Aadhaar status.

Step 4: Check statusCheck if your Aadhaar is generated or updated. You will require the Enrolment ID to check your Aadhaar Status. The EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID).

Step 5: Download AadhaarDownload an electronic version of your Aadhaar by entering your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID. Downloaded Aadhaar is as valid as the original Aadhaar card.

In case your Aadhaar enrolment application is rejected, you can re-apply using the same process by booking an appointment again. Aadhaar applications may be rejected due to lack of proper documentation. Once you receive your Aadhaar card, check all the details mentioned on the card. In case you find incorrect information on your Aadhaar card, follows the steps above for correction to update your Aadhaar card.