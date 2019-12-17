The deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended to 31st December 2019 by CBDT, announced the Income Tax Department. The last date to link the two was previously 30th September.

Individuals who have not yet linked their PAN and Aadhaar numbers or are unsure if they have linked the two yet, can check the IT department’s website for the status.

How to link PAN and Aadhaar online:

How to check PAN-Aadhaar linking status online: