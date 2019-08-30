Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the result for the 2018 Group IV Service examination today, August 30th, 2019. All teh candidates who had attended the examination for Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno, and Junior Assistant cum Typist can check the result at the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The written examination for the Group IV recruitment was conducted on October 7th, 2018. The candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for the document verification round. The notification said that candidates with 1:5 ratio have been provisionally qualified for Verification of Certificates. The details of the document verification will be declared later in the near future.

Candidates can access the TSPSC Group IV Services result in this direct link.

The notification advised the qualified candidates to keep all the certificates ready for verification. The notification says, “the Candidates are here by instructed to produce all the original Certificates as mentioned in the Notification on the same day without fail.”

How to access TSPSC Group IV written exam result:

1. Visit the TSPSC official home page.

2. Click on the link to check the TSPSC Group IV written exam result.

3. A PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the successful candidates along with the DV round notification.