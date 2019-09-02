Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyaam recruitment exam initial answer keys for the exam conducted on September 1st has been released. The candidates who had appeared for the September 1 exam for Category I and Category III can download the answer keys from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The candidates can also raise objection against the answer keys along with the proof. The proof mentioned by the candidates shall be as per the syllabus/ notification of Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment - 2019. The objection can be raised in this link.

Candidates can access the AP Grama Sachivalayam initial keys in this direct link.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions on September 1st, September 3rd, September 4th, September 6th, September 7th, and September 8th. The keys for the remaining exams is expected to be released in the evening of the exam date. The full schedule can be accessed in this link.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up 1,60,801 vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

A total number of 21.69 lakh candidates have applied for various positions. The application process began on July 27th and now the examination for all the positions will be conducted.