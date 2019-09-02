Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the result for the examination for the recruitment for the Principal and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment exam on September 1st and September 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had participated in the exam can check the result at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

The online computer-based test for recruitment to the posts of Principal and PGTs was conducted from June 10th to June 13th, 2019. NVS had notified the vacancies for various Teaching and non-Teaching posts in January 2019.

Candidates can access the Navodaya 2019 Recruitment result in this page where links to both the result can be found.

The recruitment drive aims to fulfill over 2,300 vacancies under four category of positions. The posts include Assistant commissioner, PGTs, TGTs, Miscellaneous category posts, Teacher & female staff nurse and lastly Legal assistant, catering assistant and lower division clerk.

The category wise details for the recruitment drive include Five Assistant Commissioner vacancies and a total of 2,148 posts for Post Graduate Teachers (430), Trained Graduate Teachers (1,154) and Miscellaneous Category Teachers (564) vacancies. On the other hand, non-teaching vacancies include 55 posts for female staff nurse and 162 vacancies for Legal Assistant (1), Catering Assistant (26) and Lower Division Clerk (135) posts.

For selection process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written examination / Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview / Personal Interaction put together.