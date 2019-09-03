Indian Coast Guard has issued the admit card for the 2019 recruitment for Yantrik on September 3rd, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card for the Yantrik recruitment admit card from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The exam date and time is mentioned in the admit card and candidates are advised to go through the admit card to get acquainted with the exam date and time and all the rules at the exam centre.

Candidates can download the Coast Guard Yantrik admit card from this direct link.

The application process for the Coast Guard began August 11th to August 17th, 2019 for the Yantrik recruitment. The application process is being conducted to recruit Yantrik Technical (Mechanical)m Yantrik Technical (Electrical), Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication).

How to download Indian Coast Guard 2019 Yantrik exam: