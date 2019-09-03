National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration and application process for the JEE Main January 2020 examination from today, September 3rd. The registration process was expected to be initiated yesterday, September 2nd; however, a notice issued that the process will begin today, September 3rd.

The January stage of the 2020 JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 6th to January 11th, 2020. The last day to register for the exam is September 30th, according to the calendar. Meanwhile, the April exam for JEE Main registration process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

The registration and application process will be conducted at the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in.

NTA had taken over the responsibility of conducting JEE Main exam from 2019 and since then it has been decided that the exam will be conducted twice in the year. Candidates have an option to appear for both the exams or either one and the best score will be used for counselling and admission purpose.