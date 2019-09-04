Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be issuing the admit card for the 2019 M.Sc Nursing & Master of Physiotherapy entrance examination today, September 4th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the examination at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KEA will be conducting the entrance examination for admissions to these courses on September 8th, 2019. The registration process for participating in the examination process started on August 27th and went on until August 31st, 2019.

Post Graduate Entrance Test-2019 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility for admission of students to M.Sc (Nursing)/MPT/ courses in Government/ Private/ Aided/Unaided Minority/Non-Minority Nursing, Physiotherapy Colleges within the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2019-20.

How to download KEA entrance exam admit card: