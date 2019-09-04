SpiceJet has announced that all its domestic flights with numbers between SG 8000 to SG 8999 will depart from and arrive at Terminal 3 (T3) instead of Terminal 2 (T2), IGI Delhi airport from 5th September, 2019. All passengers are advised to check their flight number and terminal details mentioned on their ticket before leaving for the airport. There is no change in the international flight terminal.

This decision has been taken by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to enhance the overall infrastructure of T2. The terminal is expected to undergo major expansion and renovation to accommodate more passengers with the rising traffic.

Starting 5th September, 2019, Departure & Arrival operations of all SpiceJet flights SG8000 - SG8999 will shift to Terminal 3 from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport, New Delhi. For your convenience, we advise you to check your flight & terminal details before leaving for the Airport. pic.twitter.com/6eyNRfrmhI — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 25, 2019

Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Jharsuguda, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Mangalore, Patna, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam flights will arrive to and depart from Terminal 3 (T3) of IGI Airport, New Delhi. Delhi- Aurangabad- Delhi, Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram- Delhi will start flight operations from 8th October, 2019

SpiceJet has sent e-mailers/ SMS notifications, social media promotions informing passengers of this move. However, in case, there are any customers who are not aware of this move, SpiceJet has made special arrangements for passengers to be dropped at T3 from T2 Departure.

In case passengers are unaware of this move but reach SpiceJet’s airport counters 45 minutes prior to the time of departure of their flight, SpiceJet will make the necessary efforts to connect passengers to their flight. In case passengers are not able to make it on time, SpiceJet will reschedule the flight without any additional charges for travel dates up to 12th September, 2019.