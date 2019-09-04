Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared the May 2019 undergraduate exam revaluation results on September 3rd, 2019. Candidates who have applied to get their papers revaluated or rechecked can visit the university official website, osmania.ac.in, to check their revaluation results.

The revaluation results for BSc (CBCS), B.Com (CBCS), BBA (CBCS), and BA (CBCS) May 2019 examination results are available currently on the website. Apart from that, MCA (Non-CBCS) July-August 2019, MCA CBCS July-August 2019, and MCA 2YDC July-August 2019 results have also been declared on September 3rd.

Candidates can access the UG revaluation result and MCA results in this direct link.

The result for the UG May 2019 exams were declared in the months of July and August and candidates could have applied for revaluation after the results were declared. Now those revaluations results are available.

How to check Osmania University results: