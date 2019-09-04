National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the 10th and 12th class September/October 2019 exam date sheet today, September 4th, 2019. The practical examination for both the classes will be conducted from September 15th to September 30th, while the theoretical exam from October 3rd to November 1st, 2019.

The date sheet for the students who are giving the exam from India and overseas students has been released and is available at the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Candidates can alternatively download the date sheet from these direct links for India Date Sheet and Overseas Date sheet. Students can download the hall ticket for the practical and theoretical exam by logging in with their respective credentials.

For exam schedule for the practical exam, students are advised to contact the AI Superintendent/Coordinator well in advance to know the specific dates and the batch allotted.

The result for the exam is expected to be declared in 6 weeks after the completion of the examination at the official website of the NIOS.