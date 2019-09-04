Rajasthan State and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule for the examination for the recruitment of 2019 Junior Scientific Assistant today, September 4th, 2019.

The entire exam schedule can be accessed at RSMSSB’s official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14th, September 15th, September 21st, and September 22nd in two sessions on each day. The entire schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

Apart from the exam schedule, the RSMSSB also informed that the admit card for the above-mentioned exam will be available from September 9th, 2019 at the official website of RSMSSB.

The candidates need to go through the full details in the notice to get acquainted with the rules around the exam.

The board had released the notification for the 2019 Jr Scientific Assistant recruitment on January 21st, 2019. Though the exam was expected to be conducted in the months of March or April; however, it has been delayed and will be conducted in September.

The recruitment process will be conducted for a total of 28 positions.