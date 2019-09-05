IIT JAM 2020 registration and application process is scheduled to begin from today, September 5th, 2019. Joint Entrance Test for MSc or JAM 2020 is being organised by IIT Kanpur and the registration and application process will be process at the official website, jam.iitk.ac.in.

JAM exam is conducted to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option.

The application process will go on until October 8th, 2019 (5.30 pm) and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9th, 2020. The exam for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and the exam for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Biological Sciences paper has been discontinued from this year.

The candidate must hold a graduate degree with a minimum aggregate score of 55% for General/OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST candidates in order to be eligible to apply for the JAM 2020 exam.

The medium of examination will be English where candidates have to answer 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Each wrong answer will attract a negative mark of 1/3rd.

Candidates can access the detailed notification to get acquainted with the test pattern, application process, syllabus, admission process, important dates, participating institutions among others under the ‘Download’ section of the official website. Alternatively, one can access the notification in this link.