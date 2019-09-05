IRCTC’s e-wheelchair services: All you need to know about booking wheelchairs online
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) offers an e-wheelchair service to facilitate rail passengers at Nominated Railway Stations to book wheelchairs for sick/old/handicapped or needy passengers. Any passenger having valid confirmed/RAC/Partial WL reservation ticket may book the wheelchair through website.
The wheelchair is provided free of charge, depending on the availability on a first-come-first-serve basis with booking voucher. The wheelchair(s) will be collected from and returned to Collection center at Railway station. The passenger/attendant needs to deposit Rs 500 in cash and a valid government approved identity card, which shall be returned on return of wheelchair.
To book a wheelchair online using IRCTC’s e-wheelchair service, passengers can log in to irctctourism.com or irctc.co.in and enter their PNR number to check the availability of wheelchair. Here are the steps you need to follow:
- Visit www.irctc.co.in
- Select E-Wheelchair under ‘Service at Stations’
- Click on ‘e-Wheelchair’
- Enter your PNR no. and click on ‘Search’
- Enter required details, then click on ‘Book’
- You will get the complete booking details. Click on ‘Print Voucher’ for the voucher that will be required at the time when wheelchair is issued
The e-wheelchair service is available at the following stations.
|Station Name
|Station Code
|Advance Reservation Period (ARP)
|Collection Center
|Contact number
|Railway Zone
|Agra Cantt
|AGC
|4
|TFC at Agra Cantt
|deepak.upadhyay@irctc.com
|9794863617
|SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Ahmedabad Jn
|ADI
|6
|TFC at ADI Concourse hall
|vikram.sompura@irctc.com
|9601649310
|WESTERN RAILWAY
|Bangalore City Jn
|SBC
|72
|TFC at Bangalore
|tifcsbc@irctc.com, deepu5137@irctc.com
|9741429437, 9686575201
|SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY
|Bhusaval Jn
|BSL
|6
|Cell kitchen at PF no. 3
|manoj.kumar@irctc.com
|9752091658
|CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Howrah Jn
|HWH
|24
|Platform No 10,TFC
|sakarim60@irctc.com
|9002040010
|EASTERN RAILWAY
|Indore Jn
|INDB
|6
|TFC at PF no.1
|rholkar5617@irctc.com
|9630098913
|WESTERN RAILWAY
|Jhansi Jn
|JHS
|4
|Dy.SS(Commercial) office, Platform No.1, Jhansi Railway Station, Jhansi
|raidilipkanpur2016@gmail.com
|9140942868
|NORTH CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Kanpur Central Jn
|CNB
|4
|Refreshment Room, Kanpur
|vgoyal5430@irctc.com
|9794844569
|NORTH CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Lucknow Jn
|LKO
|4
|Refreshment Room, Lucknow Station
|mdnayab5089@irctc.com
|9794863631
|NORTHERN RAILWAY
|Lucknow NE
|LJN
|4
|Refreshment Room, LJN Station
|mdnayab5089@irctc.com
| 9794863631
|NORTH EASTERN RAILWAY
|Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|SVDK
|4
|IRCTC Guest house, Katra
|ajazahmeddar5042@irctc.com
|9797540652
|NORTHERN RAILWAY
|Mumbai Central
|MMCT
|6
|TFC at MMCT, Concourse Hall
|nikhil.naik@irctc.com
|9002040014
|WESTERN RAILWAY
|Mumbai CST
|CSMT
|6
|TFC at between PF no. 7 - 8
|nikhil.naik@irctc.com
|9002040014
|CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Nagpur Jn
|NGP
|6
|Food Plaza at PF no.1
|skar5091.irctc@gmail.com
|9004082891
|CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Pathankot Cantt
|PTKC
|4
|Jan Aahar, PTKC station
|pmehra5046@irctc.com
|9779240607
|NORTHERN RAILWAY
|Pune Jn
|PUNE
|6
|IRCTC Food Plaza at PF no.1
|ranveerchaudhary4949@gmail.com
|9601649321
|CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Vadodra Jn
|BRC
|6
|Food Plaza at Pf. 1
|vishalyadav5586@gmail.com
|9001017986
|WESTERN RAILWAY
|Vijayawada Jn
|BZA
|24
|TFC at Vijayawada station
|ndbrao1998@irctc.com
|9701360632, 9701360634
|SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY
|Jaipur Jn
|JP
|4
|Jan Aahar, Jaipur
|sanjay.maal2@gmail.com
|9001556999
|NORTH WESTERN RAILWAY
|Secunderabad Jn
|SC
|24
|TFC at Secunderabad Station
|controlsouthcentralzone@irctc.com
|9701360702
|SOUTH CENTRAL RAILWAY
|New Delhi
|NDLS
|4
|TFC at PF no.16
|concierge@irctc.com
|9717998975
|NORTHERN RAILWAY
|Varanasi Jn
|BSB
|4
|Dy SS/Commercial office, Platform no. 5, Varanasi Jn.
|subodh5210@irctc.com
|9794844570
|NORTHERN RAILWAY
The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) ranges between a maximum of up to 72 hours in Bangalore to a minimum of 4 hours at several stations including New Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur among others.
In case you need to cancel the wheelchair booking, follow these steps:
- Visit www.irctctourism.com and login through ‘Guest User Login’
- Enter the Email id and Mobile no. used at the time of booking (Master Email ID & Master Mobile No. or Alternate Email & Alternate Mobile no.) and click on Sign In
- Click on My Account and then on the option ‘Wheelchair Booked’
- You will see a complete list of your Wheelchair bookings
- Select your ticket from ‘List of Booking’ which is to be cancelled and click on the ‘Cancel Wheelchair’ option. You will get an OTP on your email id and mobile no. used at the time of booking (Master Email ID & Master Mobile No)
- Select the no. of wheelchairs to cancel, enter the OTP which you have received on mobile and Email ID, then click on Cancel Wheelchair
- The complete cancellation status details will be displayed