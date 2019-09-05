Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) released a teacher recruitment notification for 778 Primary and Nursery teacher vacancies and 204 Junior Civil Engineer positions.

Interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for the recruitment drive at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The application link for the recruitment drive will get activated at the official website on September 16th and the last day to apply for the same is October 16th, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted 778 vacancies of which 637 are for Primary Teacher (PRT) and 141 Nursing Teacher (NT) for Delhi government schools. The JE (Civil) position for 204 vacancies is for Delhi Jal Board.

The notification does not detail the examination dates and it is expected that the dates will be announced in the near future.

Interested candidates can access the official notification for more information on application process, eligibility, qualification, selection process among other at the official website or in this direct link.