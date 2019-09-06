Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the schedule for the document verification round for the recruitment of Group IV Junior Assistant and Typist posts. The document verification round will be conducted from September 9th to September 18th.

The detailed schedule has been released by the Commission which can be accessed at the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The schedule document contains roll number and date at which they are supposed to be present for verification at Raja Bahadur Venkat Ram Reddy (RBVRR) Women’s College Of Pharmacy, Barkatpura,Near Shanti theater, Hyderabad, 10:00 A.M. onwards.

The detailed schedule for Group IV document verification round can be accessed in this direct link.

TSPSC had declared the result for the written exam round for the Group IV Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno, and Junior Assistant cum Typist recruitment on August 30th, The notification said that candidates with 1:5 ratio have been provisionally qualified for Verification of Certificates.

The written examination for the Group IV recruitment was conducted on October 7th, 2018. The candidates should go through the original notification thoroughly to check what documents they need to bring at the verification centre.