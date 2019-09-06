India Post has once extended the application period for the 2019 recruitment of Gramin Dak Seva or GDS. Earlier the last day to register was extended from September 4th to September 7th.

However, now the last day to register and pay the application fees has been extended up to September 16th and last day to finish the application process is September 22nd.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10,066 position of GDS and the notification was released on August 5th, 2019.

Online applications are invited from candidates with a minimum of 10th pass matriculation certificate. Interested candidates can register and apply for the India Post GDS recruitemnt at the official website, appost.in.

There are a total of 10,066 vacancies for the GDS post spread over six regions across Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. For the record, the Karnataka region has the highest 2,637 vacancies followed by Gujarat with 2,510 vacancies. Individual region wise vacancy details are available on the official website.

How to apply for India Post GDS 2019 recruitment:

Visit the India Post GDS recruitment official website. Please go through the notification for the region concerned under the ‘Notification’ tab before proceeding. Under the ‘Stage I Registration’ tab go through the instruction and click on Registration link to go through the process. Once registered go through second and third stages of fee payment and application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).