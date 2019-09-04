India Post has extended the application period for the 2019 recruitment of Gramin Dak Seva or GDS. Today was the last day to apply for the recruitment drive; however, due to the rush in the application the last day to register and pay the application fees has been extended up to September 7th and last day to finish the application process is September 10th.

The online application process consists of five stages. Starting with registration and choosing the desired circle, the second step is to fill up the application form followed by uploading the document. Lastly, the candidate has to choose the preference and submit the application. Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10,066 position of GDS and the notification was released on August 5th, 2019. Online applications are invited from candidates with a minimum of 10th pass matriculation certificate. Interested candidates can register and apply for the India Post GDS recruitemnt at the official website, appost.in.

There are a total of 10,066 vacancies for the GDS post spread over six regions across Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. For the record, the Karnataka region has the highest 2,637 vacancies followed by Gujarat with 2,510 vacancies. Individual region wise vacancy details are available on the official website.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

How to apply for India Post GDS 2019 recruitment: