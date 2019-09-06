Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Bihar, has declared the undergraduate courses Part 2 results today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the university’s official website, lnmuuniversity.in.

The result for all the undergraduate courses offered by the university has been released today and can be checked online.

Candidates can access the result in this direct link. On the right panel, under UG/PG section, click on the result link and enter the roll number to access the result.

How to check LNMU University UG result: