The official notification for the recruitment for Bihar Anganwadi Sehayak and Sevika positions have been initiated. Candidates can access the notification and apply online for both the positions at this official website.

Candidates need to have cleared matriculation exam to be eligible to apply for Sevika position, and for Sahayika clearing 8th class is enough. All the positions are open to only female candidates with they should be domiciled in the state with a valid voter ID.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the maximum age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

The last day to register and apply for these positions is September 19th. The merit list based on the application will be released on September 25th. The candidates can raise objection against the merit list from September 25th to October 1st.

Vacancy for each position in each district can be accessed at the recruitment page by click on the vacancy details link. The application link can also be found on the recruitment website. The direct link to access the recruitment page is here.

Candidates are advised to go through the advertisement thoroughly before applying for any of the above-mentioned positions to thoroughly understand the pertinent details.