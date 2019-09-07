Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the Main exam conducted for the recruitment for the 2018 Group II Services. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A notification released along with answer keys stated that candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before September 16th, 2019.

The notification which can be accessed in this link states “A separate objections sheets should be submitted for each Part therein. The particulars in the format should be duly filled in and submit along with the self - attested copy of his/her Hall Ticket for the post, without which the objections would not be examined.”

Candidates can access the initial answer keys for 2018 Group II recruitment Main exam in this direct link.

The Commission had conducted the Main exam August 29th and August 30th, 2019 for three subjects, General Studies and Mental Ability, AP Social History and Constitution, and Planning in India and Indian Economy.

The Commission had released the notification for the Group 2 Service General Recruitment on December 31, 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to January 31st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs.

The result for the screening exam was declared on July 26th and candidates who had been declared as successful were eligible to participate in the Main exam.