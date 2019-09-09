National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the process of application for the December 2019 UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) a few moments ago. NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship.

The official website for the NTA NET has been changed and the official notification and the application process is being conducted at the website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last day to apply for the exam is October 8th, 2019 and the application fees can be paid on or before October 10th, 2019.

NTA is scheduled to conduct the exam from December 2nd to December 6th, 2019. The candidates can start downloading the admit card from November 9th and the result for the UGC NET December 2019 will come out before December 31st.

Candidates have to appear for two online exams of 100 and 200 marks, respectively, for Paper I and Paper II. The Paper I will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Based on the scores, the candidates can apply for JRF or Assistant Professorship. Though to qualify for JRF, candidates must not be above 28 years of age.

The syllabus for all the subjects can be accessed in this link. After opening the page, the candidates can click on the download link against the relevant subject for which they are appearing for. The NTA had changed the syllabus from June 2019 and candidates are advised to go through the syllabus carefully.

How to apply for UGC NET 2019: