Redefining royalty, luxury and comfort, the royal Indian train – Maharajas’ express – takes you on a tour to the bygone stately splendour of princely states. With modern amenities and regal facilities readily available to passengers, the Maharaja Express provides an unsurpassed experience in travel. It has been a winner of ‘World’s Leading Luxury train’ by World Travel Awards consecutively for six years.

The six nights, seven days package begins and concludes in Delhi. The Indian Panorama tour takes guests across Rajasthan to Agra, on to the sacred city of Varanasi and its holy bathing Ghats on the banks of legendary Ganges. Group of Monuments at Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is another attraction offering a glimpse into an era of cultural and architectural brilliance of Chandelas.

(Here’s the direct link to bookings for the Maharaja Express Indian Panorama journey.)

The train departs from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi. Guests boarding the Maharaja Express have to report at least an hour before the train’s departure at a pre-assigned venue in Delhi for the pre-boarding facilities. All final details related to the meeting point will be emailed or handed over along with the journey’s travel vouchers and documents, around 14 days before the departure date.

On day 1, the tour reaches Jaipur where guests will be able to enjoy the opulence of Amber fort the following day. A safari tour to Ranthambore is scheduled for day 3 where guests shall visit the Ranthambore National Park and visit attractions in and around the UNESCO world heritage site Fatehpur Sikri. The next day the tour chugs along to Agra tourists can visit the majestic Taj Mahal and explore Agra Fort. Day 5 will be dedicated to a visit to Orchha’s excursion sites and a guided tour to the western group of temples in Khajuraho, recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Site. On day 6, the tour moves to Varanasi where a visit to Sarnath, Varanasi Silk Centre, cruise on river Ganges and evening Ganga aarti is on the list. On day 7 the tour arrives in Delhi.

The tour package costs for Season 2019-20 and 2020-21 are as follows:

Adult Single Supplement Deluxe Cabins USD 5,980.00 USD 4,510.00 Junior Suite

USD 9,460.00 USD 8,520.00 Suite USD 13,800.00 USD 13,800.00 Presidential Suite USD 23,700.00 USD 23,700.00

All the above prices are on per person per journey on twin sharing basis. The above cost is exclusive of 5% GST that will be charged extra. All Optional Tours are on chargeable basis and are subject to availability. Details and pricing will be made available on board during the journey.

The package includes the following facilities:

Accommodation in double / twin bedded cabins with attached bathrooms

All meals, soft beverages, house brands of Indian wines, beer and spirits

Butler service, complimentary tea, coffee and mineral water on board

Guided off train tours as included in the journeys inclusive of entrance fees, still camera fee, transport and services of a guide

Porter charges at stations

The package does not include: