Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results for several examinations on September 9th, 2019.

The Commission declared Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination-2017-Revised Final Result, Assistant Town Planner, Grade – 1 (Group – B) (Gazetted) Urban Development Department - Final Result, and State Services Main Examination 2017 - Revised Final Result.

All of the above-mentioned results can be accessed at the MPSC’s official website, mpsc.gov.in. Category-wise cut-off marks were also released along with the result

The revised final result for the exams were necessitated after a few rulings by the court, details of which can be gathered at the website under the ‘Latest Updates’ section.

The direct links to access various results are as follows:

For Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, a total number of 832 candidates have made it through the final selection out of a total 6413 candidates who had appeared.

For Assistant Town Planner exam, 521 candidates had appeared for the Main exam and 172 candidates have cleared the exam.

On the other hand, for the 2017 State Services, 1149 candidates had appeared for the 14 advertised positions and final selection of 14 candidates.