Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released a recruitment notification on September 9th to fill 176 vacancies for the position of Civil Judge for Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service. The application process is underway for the recruitment drive at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The vacancy of 176 positions also includes backlog vacancies. The candidates can apply for these positions until October 9th, 2019. The last day to pay the fees through the bank is October 11th, 2019.

The position is open for practicing advocates or public prosecutors and fresh law graduates. All the candidates must possess a law graduate degree. For practicing advocates and public prosecutors, the age range for eligibility is 25 years to 40 years for reserved categories and 25 years to 35 years for all others. For fresh law graduates, the candidate must be between the ages of 22 and 27 years.

The selection process involves a preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24th and the exam will be for 100 marks for a duration of 3 hours in English and Tamil language. The exam is purely qualifying in nature and the marks obtained in the preliminary exam will not be counted for the final selection.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Main exam and Viva Voce for 100 marks which will have four papers for 100 marks and for a duration of 3 hours each. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in March 28th and March 29th, 2020 .

Candidates can access the official notification under the ‘Notification’ section of the official website or one can click on this direct link to access it. The official notification will have more details on application process, eligibility, qualification, exam pattern, syllabus, reservation policy, among others.

The application process will begin in a short while at tnpscexams.in or one can click on this link to access the application page. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button against the relevant advertisement to process the application.