Air India is offering a 25% discount on ticket fares with its Ghumo India Family Fare offer. The offer is applicable only for families travelling together to promote heritage sites and prominent tourist destinations in India.

The airline carrier has announced that this offer is only valid for a family of a minimum of three members necessarily including spouse, children and head of the family and a maximum of six members on domestic return travel. It is not applicable on one way travel. The family must travel together for the entire journey. The sale is valid for passengers travelling between 1st September 2019 and 31st March 2020.

Plan your family holidays with #maharajah’s special #ghumoindia fares. Visit airindia booking office or authorized travel agent to avail offer. #familytime #familyfun #familymoments . pic.twitter.com/SNdAfE8onv — Air India (@airindiain) September 4, 2019

It is mandatory for the family to be staying at the destination for a minimum of two days. The discount will be applicable on the published economy fares. Proof of family identification is required to be checked at the time of ticketing. (eg. Passport, any other Government issued document indicating the family members name, Aadhar Card etc.). Individual photo Identification may also be verified at the time of check-in. Normal fare rules apply for date change, cancellation or refund etc.