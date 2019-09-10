Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the PET/PST exam result for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISFExamination, 2018 on September 9th, 2019. Candidates can see if they have cleared the the PET/PST round of the recruitment at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result notification stated that a total number of 20,920 candidates had qualified to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of which 4461 candidates have qualified for the Paper II round. Another 289 candidates have qualified for Paper II who were exempted to appear for the PET/PST.

A total of 332 candidates who have qualified for the Paper II are females and 4418 are males. The notification for the result can be accessed in this link.

The direct links to access the SI/ASI 2018 PET/PST result can be accessed here for males and for females.

The result of Paper-I of SIs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on May 25th wherein a total of 20920 candidates were declared qualified for the PET/PST round of the recruitment.