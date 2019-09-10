All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the September Computer-Based Management Admission Test (MAT) 2019 exam today, September 10th, 2019. Candidates who have registered to appear for the MAT CBT exam can download the admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

AIMA is scheduled to conduct the CBT MAT 2019 on September 14th, 2019. The registration process for the Paper-Based Test for MAT is still going on and the last day to apply for the same in September 16th, 2019. The AIMA will conduct the PBT exam for September 2019 on September 21st, 2019.

AIMA conducts MAT exam twice in a year for admission to various management institutions and B-Schools. The list of all the institutions who do admissions via MAT scores can be accessed in this link. Candidates can get information on the exam structure and sample questions in this link.

How to download MAT CBT admit card: