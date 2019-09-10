Exams
Current affairs wrap of the day: September 10th, 2019
UN human rights chief asks India to ease lockdown
- UN High Commissioner for Human Right expressed concern about the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the lockdown implemented by the centre following the scrapping of Article 370.
- She also said the NRC process in the state of Assam has caused great uncertainty and anxiety to the people of the state.
- The High Commissioner was talking at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council and asked India and Pakistan to ensure that the human rights of the people of Kashmir were respected and protected.
UK parliament on verge of suspension as Opposition MPs pledge to block PM’s bid to hold snap polls
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to hold a snap general election next month two weeks before the UK’s scheduled Brexit deadline.
- Johnson ordered the shutdown in an apparent move to stop a cross-party group of MPs opposed to a possible no-deal Brexit.
- Parliament had voted on a bill mandating Johnson to seek a three-month extension which will become a law on Monday.
Kristalina Georgieva set to become next IMF chief
- Georgieva who is from Bulgaria is currently serving as the World Bank Chief.
- She is set to replace French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde.
- Georgieva had said last month that she was honoured to be nominated to lead the IMF, and was taking leave from her work at the World Bank.