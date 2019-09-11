Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released final result for the 2018 recruitment for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) on September 9th, 2019. The candidates who had attended the interview round for the recruitment can check if they have made it to the list at the official website, esic.nic.in

The candidates had to go through a written exam and an interview round before the final selection. The written exam was conducted in December 2018 and the result for that was declared on February 7th, 2019.

The candidates who cleared the written exam had attended the interview round in June 2019 and now the result for which has been declared.

Candidates can check the result ESIC IMO 2018 for various regions in these direct links:

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Assam Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Chhattisgarh Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Haryana Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Himachal Pradesh Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Jammu & Kashmir Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Madhya Pradesh Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Odisha Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Punjab Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for Tamil Nadu Region.

Insurance Medical Officer Grade II - 2018 for West Bengal Region.

All the candidates have to go through the document verification after which they will be given the appointment letter. Some candidates’ results have been withheld who are advised to submit the requisite documents.

How to check ESIC 2018 IMO recruitment final result