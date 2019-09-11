Planning a holiday abroad? These countries offer visa on arrival for Indian passport holders
Indian passport holders can visit over 50 countries where visa is either not required or can be procured on arrival.
Want to plan an international holiday free from visa hassles? You can now skip the long winded process to apply and procure a visa by selecting your destination from a list of countries that allow Indian passport holders the option to obtain a visa on arrival. According to the Global Passport Index, the Indian passport is ranked 64th in the list of most powerful passports in 2019.
Normally, the process for applying for a visa includes an interview at the particular consulate followed by lengthy documentation. This long process, however, does not eliminate the possibility of your visa being rejected. Here’s a list of countries that offer a visa on arrival for ordinary Indian passport holders. While most of the countries on this list offer visa on arrival facility to Indian passport holders, certain counties may require a permit, e Visa or an invitation letter for entry.
|Country
|Visa requirement
|Additional remarks
|Belarus
|Visa not required for stay up to 5 days
|Belize
| (i) Indian passport holders having valid US visa are allowed visa free entry into Belize for visit up to 30 days (not involving employment)
(ii) Indian passport holders having permanent residence permit for UK or Schengen area are not allowed visa free entry into Belize
|Bhutan
|Visa not required
|Indian nationals have to register themselves at the time of visit to Bhutan
|Burundi
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 3 months
|Cambodia
|Tourist visa on arrival
|Duration: Normally for 30 days, extendable for another 30 days. Available at both airports and all border check posts. A fee of USD 35 has to be paid in US currency
|Cape Verde
|Visa on arrival
|Comoros
|Visa on arrival
|Dominica
|Visa not required
|Up to 6 months
|Egypt
|Group tourist visa on arrival
|Visa is required to visit Egypt. However, for tourist groups from India, local authorised tour operators can arrange visa on arrival. The process takes a week to 10 working days.
|El Salvador
|Visa not required
|Up to 90 days
|Ethiopia
|Visa on arrival
|Fiji
|Visa not required
|Up to 4 months
|Grenada
|Visa not required
|Up to 3 months
|Guinea-issau
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 90 days
|Guyana
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 30 days provided the visitor is holding a letter of invitation from sponsor or host, including contact details of sponsor, host or hotel along with 2 passport size photos
|Haiti
|Visa not required
|Up to 3 months
|Hong Kong
|Visa not required
|Pre-arrival registration before visiting Hong Kong
|Indonesia
|Visa on arrival
|Visa on arrival for tourism purposes for 30 days from select ports of entry.
|Jamaica
|Visa not required
|Jordan
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 2 weeks, visitors must hold USD 1000
|Laos
|Visa on arrival
|Visa on arrival for 30 days. Tourist visa is extendable by paying service fee of USD 3 plus taxing fee of USD 2.5 per day. Visa fee is USD 40. Passport must be valid for 6 months.
|Macau
|Visa not required
|Up to 30 days
|Madagascar
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 30 days free of charge
|Malawi
|Visa on arrival
|Indian nationals need to obtain visa in India before arrival from their Mission in Delhi. Alternatively, a resident of Malawi or a third country can also apply to Chief Immigration Officer for someone in India and make a fees payment to get the visa approved. In this case, the person coming from India or a third country can present these papers and be granted visa on arrival.
|Maldives
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 90 days
|Malaysia
|Visa on arrival for Indians visiting Malaysia from Singapore or Thailand
|Marshall Islands
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 90 days
|Mauritania
|Visa on arrival
|Mauritius
|Visa not required
|Maximum 60 days subject to furnishing return air ticket. It can be extended by a few days as per necessity by passport and immigration office.
|Mexico
| (i) Indian passport holders who possess a valid US visa are allowed visa-free entry up to 180 days for visits not involving employment
(ii) Indian passport holders having permanent residence permit in UK or Schengen area are also allowed visa free entry up to 180 days for visits not involving employment
(iii) Indian passport holders having employment permit for UK or Schengen area are not allowed visa entry entry in Mexico
|Micronesia
|Visa not required
|Up to 30 days
|Mozambique
|Visa on arrival
|Myanmar
|Visa on arrival
| Visa on arrival is subject to the following conditions:
For business travel, visa on arrival is valid for 70 days and the visitor must carry USD 50
For workshop, seminar, meeting or research visit, visa on arrival is valid up to 28 days and the visitor must carry USD 40
For Transit, visitors allowed 24 hours of visa on arrival and must carry USD 20
For more details visit: www.mip.gov.mm
|Nepal
|Freedom of movement
|Indian citizens may live and work freely in Nepal under the terms of the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship
|Palau
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 30 days
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Visa not required
|30 days entry permit is given on arrival. For business or study, prior visa is needed
|Saint Lucia
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 6 weeks
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Visa not required
|Up to 1 month
|Samoa
|Entry permit on arrival
|Up to 60 days
|Senegal
|Visa not required
|Up to 90 days
|Serbia
|Visa not required
|Up to 30 days
|Seychelles
|Visitors permit on arrival
|Up to 1 month. The visitor's passport must be valid for 6 months and return and onward ticket must be shown. Proof of sufficient funds for period of stay and hotel accommodation is necessary to furnish
|Somalia
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 30 days provided an invitation letter issued by the sponsor has been submitted to the Airport Immigration Department at least 2 days before arrival
|Sri Lanka
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 30 days
|Suriname
|Tourist card on arrival
|Up to 90 days. Available at Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport
|Tanzania
|Visa on arrival
| Visa on arrival is not valid for work visas. 90 days single entry fee is USD 50.
Business visa fee is USD 250 with invitation letter from sponsor.
Transit visa fee for 14 days is USD 30.
Available at designated entry points
|Thailand
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 15 days. Visa fee of 1000 Thai Baht needs to paid in Thai currency. Visa on arrival has to be obtained at the first point of entry/landing and not the final destination
|Timor-Leste
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 30 days
|Togo
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 7 days
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Visa not required
|Up to 90 days, except in cases of employment/work
|Tuvalu
|Visa on arrival
|Up to 1 month
|UAE
|Visa on arrival
|Visa on arrival applicable to Indians holding a valid US visa
|Uganda
|Visa on arrival
|Immigration officials are the final authority on decisions taken regarding the duration and restrictions
|Vanuatu
|Visa not required
|Up to 30 days
The following countries allow Indian passport holders to enter using the facility of electronic visas or e-Visa:
|Country
|Remarks
|Australia
|Azerbaijan
|Bahrain
|Up to 14 days
|Côte d'Ivoire
|Up to 3 months; eVisa holders must arrive via Port Bouet Airport.
|Gabon
|Electronic visa holders must arrive via Libreville International Airport.
|Georgia
|Up to 90 days. Visa not required for holders of valid visa or residence permit issued by USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, South Korea, Schengen and GCC countries.
|Kenya
|Up to 3 months
|Myanmar
| 28 days. E-Visa holders must arrive via Yangon, Nay Pyi Tawor Mandalay airports.e-Visa -
Visa Type /Fees /Duration:
Tourist/USD 50/28 days;
Business/USD 70/70 days
For more details, visit: http//www.mip.gov.mm
|Qatar
|Visa on arrival, valid for a stay of one month in Qatar
|Rwanda
|
|Russian Federation
|Far Eastern Federal District and the Kaliningrad Region and not allowed to enter other regions of the Russian Federation.(valid for 30 days and maximum period of stay should not exceed 8 days)
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|Holders of a visa issued by the United States or a Schengen area member state do not require a visa for stay up to 15 days.
|Sri Lanka
|Up to 30 days
|Uzbekistan
|Vietnam
|Zambia
|Zimbabwe
Disclaimer: This information is sourced from public and external sources as on 29 August, 2019 and the CPV Division or the Ministry of External Affairs will not be responsible for its accuracy. Indian nationals intending to travel abroad are kindly advised to cross-check this information with the Foreign Embassy/Consulate in India or Indian Embassy/Consulate abroad among others.