Want to plan an international holiday free from visa hassles? You can now skip the long winded process to apply and procure a visa by selecting your destination from a list of countries that allow Indian passport holders the option to obtain a visa on arrival. According to the Global Passport Index, the Indian passport is ranked 64th in the list of most powerful passports in 2019.

Normally, the process for applying for a visa includes an interview at the particular consulate followed by lengthy documentation. This long process, however, does not eliminate the possibility of your visa being rejected. Here’s a list of countries that offer a visa on arrival for ordinary Indian passport holders. While most of the countries on this list offer visa on arrival facility to Indian passport holders, certain counties may require a permit, e Visa or an invitation letter for entry.

Country Visa requirement Additional remarks Belarus Visa not required for stay up to 5 days Belize (i) Indian passport holders having valid US visa are allowed visa free entry into Belize for visit up to 30 days (not involving employment)

(ii) Indian passport holders having permanent residence permit for UK or Schengen area are not allowed visa free entry into Belize Bhutan Visa not required Indian nationals have to register themselves at the time of visit to Bhutan Burundi Visa on arrival Up to 3 months Cambodia Tourist visa on arrival Duration: Normally for 30 days, extendable for another 30 days. Available at both airports and all border check posts. A fee of USD 35 has to be paid in US currency Cape Verde Visa on arrival Comoros Visa on arrival Dominica Visa not required Up to 6 months Egypt Group tourist visa on arrival Visa is required to visit Egypt. However, for tourist groups from India, local authorised tour operators can arrange visa on arrival. The process takes a week to 10 working days. El Salvador Visa not required Up to 90 days Ethiopia Visa on arrival Fiji Visa not required Up to 4 months Grenada Visa not required Up to 3 months Guinea-issau Visa on arrival Up to 90 days Guyana Visa on arrival Up to 30 days provided the visitor is holding a letter of invitation from sponsor or host, including contact details of sponsor, host or hotel along with 2 passport size photos Haiti Visa not required Up to 3 months Hong Kong Visa not required Pre-arrival registration before visiting Hong Kong Indonesia Visa on arrival Visa on arrival for tourism purposes for 30 days from select ports of entry. Jamaica Visa not required Jordan Visa on arrival Up to 2 weeks, visitors must hold USD 1000 Laos Visa on arrival Visa on arrival for 30 days. Tourist visa is extendable by paying service fee of USD 3 plus taxing fee of USD 2.5 per day. Visa fee is USD 40. Passport must be valid for 6 months. Macau Visa not required Up to 30 days Madagascar Visa on arrival Up to 30 days free of charge Malawi Visa on arrival Indian nationals need to obtain visa in India before arrival from their Mission in Delhi. Alternatively, a resident of Malawi or a third country can also apply to Chief Immigration Officer for someone in India and make a fees payment to get the visa approved. In this case, the person coming from India or a third country can present these papers and be granted visa on arrival. Maldives Visa on arrival Up to 90 days Malaysia Visa on arrival for Indians visiting Malaysia from Singapore or Thailand Marshall Islands Visa on arrival Up to 90 days Mauritania Visa on arrival Mauritius Visa not required Maximum 60 days subject to furnishing return air ticket. It can be extended by a few days as per necessity by passport and immigration office. Mexico (i) Indian passport holders who possess a valid US visa are allowed visa-free entry up to 180 days for visits not involving employment

(ii) Indian passport holders having permanent residence permit in UK or Schengen area are also allowed visa free entry up to 180 days for visits not involving employment

(iii) Indian passport holders having employment permit for UK or Schengen area are not allowed visa entry entry in Mexico Micronesia Visa not required Up to 30 days Mozambique Visa on arrival Myanmar Visa on arrival Visa on arrival is subject to the following conditions:

For business travel, visa on arrival is valid for 70 days and the visitor must carry USD 50

For workshop, seminar, meeting or research visit, visa on arrival is valid up to 28 days and the visitor must carry USD 40

For Transit, visitors allowed 24 hours of visa on arrival and must carry USD 20

For more details visit: www.mip.gov.mm Nepal Freedom of movement Indian citizens may live and work freely in Nepal under the terms of the 1950 Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship Palau Visa on arrival Up to 30 days Saint Kitts and Nevis Visa not required 30 days entry permit is given on arrival. For business or study, prior visa is needed Saint Lucia Visa on arrival Up to 6 weeks Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Visa not required Up to 1 month Samoa Entry permit on arrival Up to 60 days Senegal Visa not required Up to 90 days Serbia Visa not required Up to 30 days Seychelles Visitors permit on arrival Up to 1 month. The visitor's passport must be valid for 6 months and return and onward ticket must be shown. Proof of sufficient funds for period of stay and hotel accommodation is necessary to furnish Somalia Visa on arrival Up to 30 days provided an invitation letter issued by the sponsor has been submitted to the Airport Immigration Department at least 2 days before arrival Sri Lanka Visa on arrival Up to 30 days Suriname Tourist card on arrival Up to 90 days. Available at Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport Tanzania Visa on arrival Visa on arrival is not valid for work visas. 90 days single entry fee is USD 50.

Business visa fee is USD 250 with invitation letter from sponsor.

Transit visa fee for 14 days is USD 30.

Available at designated entry points Thailand Visa on arrival Up to 15 days. Visa fee of 1000 Thai Baht needs to paid in Thai currency. Visa on arrival has to be obtained at the first point of entry/landing and not the final destination Timor-Leste Visa on arrival Up to 30 days Togo Visa on arrival Up to 7 days Trinidad and Tobago Visa not required Up to 90 days, except in cases of employment/work Tuvalu Visa on arrival Up to 1 month UAE Visa on arrival Visa on arrival applicable to Indians holding a valid US visa Uganda Visa on arrival Immigration officials are the final authority on decisions taken regarding the duration and restrictions Vanuatu Visa not required Up to 30 days

The following countries allow Indian passport holders to enter using the facility of electronic visas or e-Visa:

Country Remarks Australia Azerbaijan Bahrain Up to 14 days Côte d'Ivoire Up to 3 months; eVisa holders must arrive via Port Bouet Airport. Gabon Electronic visa holders must arrive via Libreville International Airport. Georgia Up to 90 days. Visa not required for holders of valid visa or residence permit issued by USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, South Korea, Schengen and GCC countries. Kenya Up to 3 months Myanmar 28 days. E-Visa holders must arrive via Yangon, Nay Pyi Tawor Mandalay airports.e-Visa -

Visa Type /Fees /Duration:

Tourist/USD 50/28 days;

Business/USD 70/70 days

For more details, visit: http//www.mip.gov.mm Qatar Visa on arrival, valid for a stay of one month in Qatar Rwanda

Russian Federation Far Eastern Federal District and the Kaliningrad Region and not allowed to enter other regions of the Russian Federation.(valid for 30 days and maximum period of stay should not exceed 8 days) São Tomé and Príncipe Holders of a visa issued by the United States or a Schengen area member state do not require a visa for stay up to 15 days. Sri Lanka Up to 30 days Uzbekistan Vietnam Zambia Zimbabwe

Disclaimer: This information is sourced from public and external sources as on 29 August, 2019 and the CPV Division or the Ministry of External Affairs will not be responsible for its accuracy. Indian nationals intending to travel abroad are kindly advised to cross-check this information with the Foreign Embassy/Consulate in India or Indian Embassy/Consulate abroad among others.

