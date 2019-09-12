KV Sangathan TGT, PGT, LDC, UDC, Assistant exam result declared; check at kvsangathan.nic.in
The exams for the recruitment for these positions were conducted in February 2019 and now the marks of all the candidates who had participated in the exam.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the marks of all the candidates who had participated in the 2018 PRT, TGT, Hindi Translator, LDC, UDC and Assistant exam positions on September 11th. The candidates can check the result and their individual marks for at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.
The KVS released various results and marks for all these positions for written exam, typing test, skill test, among others for the recruitment drive. The merit list for various exams are also available in the information released.
The result and marks for various exams can be accessed in these direct links against the advertisements:
Result of Steno Grade-II (Skill Test) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of Steno Grade-II (Written Test) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of LDC (skill test + Typing) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of LDC (Written Test) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of UDC (Written + Skill) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of Assistant (Written + Skill) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of Hindi Translator against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of TGTs (Science, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, SST & English ) Written Test + Interview Marks against the advertisement no.-14 Download
Result of TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science & SST) Written Test against the advertisement no.-14 Download
Result of PRT (Written Test + Interview ) against the advertisement no.-14 Download
Result of PRT (Written Test) against the advertisement no.-14 Download
Result of UDC (Written Marks) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
Result of Assistant (Written Marks) against the advertisement no.-13 Download
How to check KV Sangathan UDC/Assistant marks:
- Visit the KV Sangathan official website.
- Under the Announcement, links for various exams are available. Click on the relevant link.
- The document will get downloaded with all the information.