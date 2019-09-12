Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the marks of all the candidates who had participated in the 2018 PRT, TGT, Hindi Translator, LDC, UDC and Assistant exam positions on September 11th. The candidates can check the result and their individual marks for at the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS released various results and marks for all these positions for written exam, typing test, skill test, among others for the recruitment drive. The merit list for various exams are also available in the information released.

The result and marks for various exams can be accessed in these direct links against the advertisements:

Result of Steno Grade-II (Skill Test) against the advertisement no.-13 Download

Result of Steno Grade-II (Written Test) against the advertisement no.-13 Download

Result of LDC (skill test + Typing) against the advertisement no.-13 Download



Result of LDC (Written Test) against the advertisement no.-13 Download



Result of UDC (Written + Skill) against the advertisement no.-13 Download

Result of Assistant (Written + Skill) against the advertisement no.-13 Download



Result of Hindi Translator against the advertisement no.-13 Download

Result of TGTs (Science, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, SST & English ) Written Test + Interview Marks against the advertisement no.-14 Download

Result of TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science & SST) Written Test against the advertisement no.-14 Download



Result of PRT (Written Test + Interview ) against the advertisement no.-14 Download



Result of PRT (Written Test) against the advertisement no.-14 Download

Result of UDC (Written Marks) against the advertisement no.-13 Download

Result of Assistant (Written Marks) against the advertisement no.-13 Download

How to check KV Sangathan UDC/Assistant marks: