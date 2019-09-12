current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: September 12th, 2019
More states reluctant to adopt fines related to new Motor Vehicle law
- Along with several non-BJP-ruled states like MP and West Bengal, BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Karnataka have also opposed the amendments that are leading to hefty fines.
- Gujarat has ordered reduction in the penalty amounts and West Bengal has refused to implement the fines.
- Goa government said it would first repair the roads in the state as a “moral responsibility” before charging heavy fin.
- Meanwhile Karnataka CM Yediyurappa instructed authorities in the state to reduce fines for traffic violations.
Landline connectivity restored in J&K
- Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed that landline phone connections had been restored in Jammu and Kashmir while mobile postpaid connections were functioning in Kupwara district.
- The Ministry also informed that the attendance of teachers and students improving after the schools started functioning.
- Yesterday, curfew-like restrictions were imposed in several parts of Kashmir to prevent people from gathering and taking out rallies.
- The ministry also informed that all banks and ATMs are functioning.
Scottish court rules PM’s decision to suspend Parliament unlawful
- The court reversed its last week’s judgment which said that the PM had not broken any law.
- British PM Boris Johnson had suspended the parliament for a five-week period. The parliament was set to discuss the no-deal Brexit.
- Seventy-five opposition MPs and peers had contended that Johnson’s decision was a ploy to avoid discussion over no-deal Brexit, and was illegal and violated UK constitution.
- Government will contest the ruling and PM has refuted allegations that the suspension had anything to do with forcing the no-deal Bresit.