Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the 2018 Special Branch Constable Competitive Examination (SBCCE) today, September 13th. All the candidates who had participated in the SBCCE 2018 exam can download the answer keys from the official website, jssc.nic.in.

The answer keys for all the four papers are available on the website. Candidates can also raise objection against the answer keys which needs to be submitted by September 19th (5.00 pm). The link to access the notification which details the rules for submitting an objection is here..

Candidates can access the JSSC 2018 SBCCE answer keys and link to raise objection in this direct link.

JSSC is conducting the 2018 SBCCE recruitment drive to fill 1012 vacancies. The notification for the same was released in December 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 4th to February 18th, 2019. The preliminary exam was conducted in the month of August 2019.

How to access JSSC SBCCE answer keys:

Visit the JSSC official website. Under the notification section, link to access the SBCCE tentative answer keys is available. Click on it. Enter the log-in details and submit. The answer keys can be accessed after logging in.



Candidates must clear three stages of recruitment process. The first stage will be an OMR-based written examination which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of May 2019. Candidates who clear this stage will have to go through a physical proficiency examination after which a detailed medical examination will be conducted before the final selection.