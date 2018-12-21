Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited application for Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre) Competitive Examination (SBCCE) 2018 and the notification for the same was released on December 20th. The SBCEE 2018 recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 1012 vacancies and the application process will begin at jssc.nic.in from January 4th, 2019 and will go on until February 18th, 2019.

The candidates need to be at least 19 years old to be eligible to apply. The maximum age limit is capped at 25 years for unreserved candidates, 28 years for OBC, and 30 years for SC/ST candidates. Candidates must have cleared the 12th class to be eligible to apply for the position.

Candidates must clear three stages of recruitment process. The first stage will be an OMR-based written examination which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of May 2019. Candidates who clear this stage will have to go through a physical proficiency examination after which a detailed medical examination will be conducted before the final selection.

Here are all the important dates for JSSC SBCCE 2018 examination

JSSC SBCCE 2018 important dates Activity Date Beginning of Application Process January 4th, 2019 Last day to fill the application February 18th, 2019 Last day to pay the application fees February 21st, 2019 Last day to upload signature and photograph February 24th, 2019 Written Exam date Third week of May 2019

Candidates can access the detailed notification to get more details on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, exam pattern and syllabus, important dates among others in this link. The application link to apply for this position will open on January 4th, 2019 at the official website, jssc.nic.in.