Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) CEPTAM-09/TECH-A exam admit card is has been released today, September 14th, 2019. All the candidates who had applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, drdo.gov.in.

It was informed earlier that the admit card is expected to be released today or tomorrow and now it has been released at the official website. The DRDO CEPTAM-09/TECH-A CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 28th to September 30th, 2019.

The candidates for the DRDO Tech recruitment can download the admit card from this direct link.



The recruitment drive is being conducted 351 vacancies with mostly technical vacancies. The recruitment notification was released on June 1st and the application process went on until June 26th, 2019.

How to download the DRDO CEPTAM-09/TECH-A admit card:

Visit the DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment page. Click on the link to download the admit card. A new page will open where candidates need to put their log-in details. The admit card can be accessed and downloaded and printed out from the page.



The candidates who clear the Tier I CBT exam will be eligible for the Tier-II exam which will be a trade test. The details of the Tier II exam will be released in the near future.