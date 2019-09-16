Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the call letter or admit card for the 2nd stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Junior Engineering (JE) 2019 recruitment. The link to download the admit card are available at the RRB regional websites.

RRB will be conducting the 2nd stage CBT exam for the recruitment for candidates who have cleared the first stage. The CBT for 2nd stage is scheduled to be conducted on September 19th.

The link to download the RRB JE 2nd stage JE exam is available in this direct link.

The CBT will consist of 150 questions for 120 minutes. The candidates can access the Mock Test from the same place where they can access the admit card.

The result for the RRB JE 1st stage exam released on August 13th. The first stage examination was conducted in the month of May 2019. The notification for the RRB JE for 13,487 vacancies Junior Engineer, JE (IT), DMS, and CMA positions was released in January 2019.